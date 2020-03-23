1  of  69
Shattuck Middle School teacher selected as Educator of Promise

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Shattuck Middle School teacher, Sarah Muraski, has been selected as an Educator of Promise by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction.

Sarah Muraski has been one of 60 educators receiving this award which includes a three-day leadership retreat in July at Fort McCoy.

The retreat will be led by Wisconsin Army National Guard staff and teacher leaders, who serve as assistant squad leaders to grow the teacher’s abilities to lead, by engaging in hands-on learning, team-building activities, seminars and more.

This award recognizes teachers from all grade levels for their focus on readiness in learning and leadership.

Sarah currently splits her time working with gifted and talented students at Shattuck Middle School and teaching social studies at Neenah Highschool.

Sarah was also a co-advisor for the National Honor Society at Neenah Highschool and currently organizes costuming for the middle school productions.

Shattuck principal, Stephanie Phernetton says, “Students feed off of Sarah’s positivity, whether it be the students working with her in our musical productions, or those in her classroom. Sarah has a true passion for teaching which is evident in all she does.”

