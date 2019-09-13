NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Shawano bar total loss after Friday morning fire

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — Crews in Shawano battled a fire Friday morning that destroyed a bar and a vacant apartment.

Officials say The Deer Camp Bar and Pavillion is a total loss following the fire.

Shawano Fire Chief Shawn Borlace told Local 5 the fire started at 5 a.m.

When crews arrived, Chief Borlace says there was heavy smoke. After crews determined there was nobody inside, they took a defensive approach to fight the fire.

Eight area fire departments fought the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

