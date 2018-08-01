UPDATE: Man charged with attacking Shawano Co. sheriff’s deputy sentenced

WEDNESDAY 10/2/19 6:00 p.m.

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — The man charged for attacking a Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy last summer has been sentenced.

According to court records, 46-year-old Chad Kohel was found guilty of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and strangulation and suffocation by a jury. He was sentenced to three years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision for both charges.

Kohel was also pronounced guilty to his third operating while intoxicated and operating while revoked due to no contest pleas.

The jury reportedly found Kohel not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and escaping a criminal arrest.

Kohel was sentenced to

Original story: Shawano Co. Sheriff Deputy Attacked While Making an Arrest

WEDNESDAY 8/1/18 10:07 p.m.

Shawano County Sheriff’s Department has reported an injury of an officer while she was arresting a man on suspicion of drunk driving.

It happened on July 27th when 45 year old Chad Kohel allegedly choked a female Sheriff’s Deputy while she was taking him into the Shawano County Jail.

The Deputy had pulled him over on suspicion of drunk driving. He was being taken to the hospital for a blood draw, and as she was placing him in the squad car, he attacked her.

Kohel is being charged with OWI, his 3rd offense, operating while revoked, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement, strangulation and suffocation, attempted 1st degree intentional homicide and escaping a criminal arrest.

Cash bond has been set for Kohel at $100,000.

The Deputy is recuperating and will return to work soon.

