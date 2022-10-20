MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on its continued investigation into the Pulaski area bonfire incident that happened on October 14.

Deputies say that they have been able to identify about 60 people who were at the bonfire, and have met with roughly 20 of them.

Based on statements obtained by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say that the bonfire began around 6 p.m. and that the explosion happened between 10:50 and 10:55 p.m.

According to a release, authorities can confirm the accelerant which was put onto the fire was a ‘gas and diesel fuel mixture.’

The mixture was contained within a 55-gallon drum container and it was believed to be approximately one-quarter full.

Deputies say that four victims are still hospitalized in burn centers within Wisconsin, some of which remain in critical condition.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office also noted that it would like to thank those who have come forward to speak to us regarding this incident.

We would like to reiterate the fact that our office does not have any intentions on taking action regarding underage drinking. We want to make it clear that we do not condone underage drinking, but based on the totality of this incident, there is a much larger issue our office needs to thoroughly investigate. Our goal is to protect the identity of those who have come forward, in hopes more are willing to come forward and speak with us. We understand this is an extremely fragile situation, where many individuals who have come forward may be dealing with emotional, mental, and/or physical related matters that will obviously take time to work through. Shawano County Sheriff’s Office

