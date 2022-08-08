SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Shawano County, Wisconsin, is closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to a post on the Facebook of the Shawano Sheriff’s Office, traffic will not be able to access the Shawano Creek Bridge on CTH HH starting August 8, 2022.

Deputies explained temporary traffic signals will be in use at the STH 47/55 and CTH H (Lake Dr.) intersection for the project.

The detour they gave was along CTH H (Lake Dr.) to STH 47/55 to STH 22 (Green Bay St.)

The reason for the closure was not given in the Facebook post. Local 5 will share any updates about this story when more information is released.