SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – After reviewing body cameras, witness statements, and reports, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Shawano back in November 2022.

A release provided by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office and Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office details the review of the incident that resulted in the death of Lucas L. Christenson on November 19, 2022.

After a thorough investigation, District Attorney Eric Sparr, of the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, found that the officer’s decision to use deadly force was justified and that no criminal charges will be filed against the officer.

During the incident, officers of the Shawano Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on South Lafayette Street.

Officers were authorized to enter the home and were directed to the basement. Officers say that in the basement they saw one person with their hands in the air and another person, later identified as Christenson, holding a shotgun.

In his review of this case, DA Sparr said the suspect “was armed with a deadly weapon, had fired it once, and made implicit and explicit threats that he would shoot others with the shotgun.”

DA Sparr added that Christenson’s actions “created a situation where officers effectively had no choice but to shoot him.”

The release states that based on the known facts, the officer was ‘forced to act at that moment’s notice to neutralize a deadly threat.’

Authorities say the investigation into the matter is now closed.

The review consisted of officer’s body worn cameras, witness statements and reports, review of seized electronic evidence, recorded 911 conversations, Shawano Police Department policies, along with autopsy results. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for assisting with this investigation, as well as Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for their thorough review of this incident. Shawano County Sheriff’s Office

No further details were provided.