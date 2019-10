NAVARINO, Wis. (WFRV) — A Shawano County home is destroyed following a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews say it happened at just before 3 p.m. on Oak Lane in the Town of Navarino. It took firefighters about an hour to fully extinguish the flames. However, the house was deemed a total loss. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.