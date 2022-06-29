LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fisherman who was supposed to return home on Monday evening was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on June 27.

According to a release, Langlade County deputies responded to the area where the fisherman was known to be, in the Town of Wolf River.

Deputies say that when they arrived, they located the vehicle that belonged to the missing person. The Town of Wolf River Fire Department immediately coordinated a search of the area. The search was conducted throughout the night.

The release states that on June 28, around 11:30 a.m., deputies found the 73-year-old Shawano County resident dead in the river.

The Langlade County Coroner’s Office has ruled the cause of death as an accidental drowning, and the name of the 73-year-old is being withheld, pending family notification.

Local 5 will provide an update if more information becomes available.