GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – After a fire at an apartment complex in Gresham made its way to a food pantry next door and forced founders to relocate; it’s now set to reopen.

The electrical fire in March left Flo’ing with Kindness Food Pantry with extensive water and smoke damage. While the building was inhabitable, founders Barb and Dave Mendoza moved operations to their local Lion’s Club.

“I didn’t know if I would have to do it out of our van, but I knew that we would continue to serve,” said Barb. “Having that building available to us was wonderful.”

After a few months of hard work, the Mendozas’ are back in their building, and in just two weeks, they will be distributing food to their 86 Gresham area families once again.

Having to shift business from one location to another may seem like a hassle, but Mendoza says it was not as bad as she expected.

“The transition was seamless,” she stated. “It was like nothing really happened because the community helped out so much. It is amazing. In this small community, we’re all about family. We’re all about supporting everyone, and everybody wanted to get their hands dirty to help us out,” Mendoza says.

Flo’ing with Kindness Food Pantry will begin distribution on July 20.

Those interested in donating food or registering to receive from the pantry are encouraged to get in contact with the Mendozas. They are at the food pantry every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.