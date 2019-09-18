Shawano County Jersey named Wisconsin Cow of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — A Shawano County cow has been named the 2019 Wisconsin Cow of the Year.

Milk-n-More Tequila Naomi, a seven-year-old Jersey bred and owned by Milk-n-More Farms of Cecil will be recognized with the honor at a special ceremony on October 2 during World Dairy Expo.

Every year, a different Wisconsin purebred cattle association selects a cow to represent her breed as the Cow of the Year at World Dairy Expo.

The honor rotates annually among Wisconsin’s seven major dairy breeds – Guernsey, Ayrshire, Holstein, Red & White Holstein, Brown Swiss, Jersey, and Milking Shorthorn – with 2019 being the year of the Jersey.

Milk-n-More Farms is owned by Ron and Nicolle Wussow, who purchased the fifth-generation farm from Nicolle’s parents, Roy and Mary Ellen Fischer, in 1999.

We are honored to own the 2019 Wisconsin Cow of the Year. Milk-n-More Tequila Naomi is a true farm favorite and we could not be more proud of her! Posted by Milk-n-More Farms and Harvesting on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Naomi has a lifetime production record of 115,010 lbs. of milk, 5,068 lbs. of fat, and 3,796 lbs. of protein. During her top year, she produced 28,560 lbs. of milk, with a 4.2% fat test for 1,208 lbs. of fat, and 3.2% protein for 910 lbs. of protein, with a total cheese yield of 3,141 lbs. Her first appraisal score was Very Good-89%, was later raised to Excellent-91%, and in 2017 was scored Excellent-93%.

The 2019 ceremony will be held at approximately 9:30-10 a.m. on Oct. 2 during the International Jersey Show. The award will be presented to the family by DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff and 72nd Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin.

The annual dairy and trade show draws more than 70,000 visitors to Madison from around the world. Learn more at worlddairyexpo.com.

To read more about Naomi, click here.