SHAWANO, WI (WFRV) – The library is loaning a lot more than books.

It features a “Library of Things.”

“It started out a few years ago with some specialty cake pans and cookie cutters and stuff and we’ve just slowly built on it,” explained Librarian Paige Crawford. “We have outdoor yard games, suitcases that have been around the world already and back and one of the most popular items is the cotton candy makers which of course is checked out right now.”

Anyone with a Shawano County Library card can check out the times for two weeks.

Many like the option before deciding to invest in it personally.

They’ve got a wide variety from yoga mats to fishing poles and a food dehydrator.

“We have so many people who ask us if we’re having a yard sale,” said Helen Rowinski, Library Assistant. “We assure them these items are for check out for two weeks. It’s really a fantastic service for the community.”

They take patron suggestions and repurpose donated items or purchase others with money from the Friends of the Library Group. The extensive puzzle collection is all 100 percent donated.

Folks in the area have some puzzles because you don’t want to put them together more than once or twice,” explained Helen. “So they bring them on in.”

The “Library of Things” has gone so well in Shawano County that the staff is now talking with other librarians about how they create their own.

“They’re growing although they’re not as well known as some of our other services,” Library Director Kristie Hauer told Local 5 News. “Our staff has been on the front end of that. We’ve presented at state and national conferences on the topic.”

The Shawano County Library is located at 128 Sawyer Street.