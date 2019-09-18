Shawano County: Man facing charges for sexually assaulting underage girls

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — A 19-year-old Birnamwood man has been charged with having sex with four underage girls, including one incident in which he allegedly paid a 15-year-old for sex.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, Hobil Bravo-Perez faces six felonies including child enticement, child enticement-prostitution, trafficking of a child, and child sexual assault.

He is currently being held in Shawano County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint on September 4 from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office advising that a 15-year-old girl had sex with an adult man in Shawano County in the Village of Birnamwood.

Officials say they were informed the contact between the girl and the man was initiated on Facebook.

“Adults who prey on our youth by use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and sex trafficking are serious matters,” says the Shawano County Sheriff.

An investigation reportedly began September 6.

Through the investigation, officials say they found four females victimized by the suspect. The victims’ ages were 12, 14, 15, and 16 at the times of contact.

Court documents state Bravo Perez communicated with the girls on Facebook and Snapchat, according to Local 5 affiliate WSAW.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bravo-Perez was using several aliases including Alexis Hernandez-Martinez, Lenny Bravo, Traviezito Bravo, Alexis Bravo, Alexis Hernandes Martinez, and Jose Alexis Hernandez-Martinez.

Bravo-Perez reportedly had fake documents listing his age as 19, 20, and 22.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the search warrant was executed at the residence and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.

Edgar Radolfo Bravo-Perez was arrested at the residence for drug possession and bail jumping. Officials say he is also undocumented and using false documents.

Hobil Bravo-Perez will appear in court on September 30 for an adjourned initial appearance. Edgar Bravo-Perez will appear in court for an adjourned initial appearance on September 19.