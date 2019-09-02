Live Now
Shawano County: One dead after vehicle rollover

ALMON, Wis. (WFRV) — A 25-year-old Bowler man has died after a one-vehicle rollover crash in Shawano County Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says officials were dispatched to County Trunk N in the Town of Almon just after 3 a.m. after a report of a rollover with one person ejected.

Officials say the reporting party spotted headlights in the ditch. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man laying in the gravel about 15 feet from the vehicle.

Deputies say they performed CPR until Wittenberg Ambulance arrived.

Crews were reportedly unable to find a pulse and the County Coroner was dispatched.

Officials say the investigation of the crash showed the driver and sole occupant entered the ditch and struck a culvert surrounded by rocks which caused the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver.

The Sheriff’s Office says the identity of the driver is being withheld at this time.

