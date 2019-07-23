Shawano County residents “Share the Bounty” with community garden tables

Barb Mendoza says when it comes to fresh produce, area food pantries were not getting their fill.

“Those that are low income, they can’t afford to buy a lot of produce that’s out there, it’s very expensive,” she said. “And the biggest challenge our food pantries had was they didn’t have any fresh produce.”

Mendoza, who serves as Executive Director for The F.R.E.S.H. Project, decided to organize a community garden effort to fill that nutritional gap.

“We have eight gardens throughout the community,” she said, “that we plant, that we harvest, and then we donate all of our produce to the community.”

Donated produce is placed on “Share the Bounty” tables at different locations throughout Shawano County.

“Anyone can drop off, anyone can pick-up,” Mendoza explained. “No questions asked. It’s for everybody.”

Becky Dillenburg’s family garden is one of the eight plots of land dedicated to the tables.

“My dad used to garden and he no longer is able to garden,” Dillenburg said. “We really feel good about being able to help the community.”

Share the Bounty Table locations:

SAFPARC – 218 E. Richmond, Shawano

Goodwill – 300 Lakeland Road, Shawano

Culligan of Shawano – 430 S Main Street, Shawano

SAM25 – 213 E Green Bay Street, Shawano

Safe Haven – 380 Lakeland Road, Shawano

Mohican Family Center – Camp 14 Road, Bowler

Stockbridge-Munsee Food Distribution Center – N8476 MohHeConNuck Road, Bowler

St. Michael’s Catholic Church – 4816 Highway 47/55, Keshena

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – 240 E Green Bay Street, Bonduel

St. Martin’s Catholic Church – 407 S Warrington Avenue, Cecil

Wittenburg Community Center – 208 W. Vinal Street, Wittenburg

Gresham – 1219 S Main

Momma’s House of Hope – 121 E Garfield, Marion

The Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry – W6106 Navarino Rd, Navarino

Anita Haircut – 309 Cedar Street, Tigerton

For more information on the Share the Bounty program, click here.