BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) — The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says a highway in Bonduel is closed after a crash damaged a bridge Monday.

Officials say the crash, on HWY 117 (North Cecil Street) and Mutzy Lane, caused damage to a bridge going over the highway.

HWY 117 will now be closed until the bridge is deemed safe.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s is recommending the following detour, which follows CTH BE to CTH E to HWY 117: