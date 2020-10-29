NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Shawano County Sheriff discusses not enforcing mask mandate, and trick-or-treating in Community Update

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Thursday morning Shawano County’s Sheriff joined Local 5 This Morning to explain why his officers won’t be enforcing the mask mandate and gives some safety tips about checking your children’s candy this Halloween.

Sheriff Adam Bieber talked about the lack of legalities where masks are considered. The sheriff likens the mandate to “texting while driving”, they know that people have their phones in their hands but not necessarily texting.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the sheriff’s office has seen an increase in domestic violence and alcohol related crimes. The department offers human services for those who are in need of help.

The sheriff also commented on being safe during Halloween this year. Saying that parents make sure to look at all candy and treats collected while out trick-or-treating.

