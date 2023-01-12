(WFRV) – The investigation of the officer-involved shooting that happened in Shawano County back in November has been completed.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that happened back in November 2022 is complete. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and was helped by the following agencies:

Wisconsin Crime Lab

Wisconsin State Patrol

Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office

Shawano County Coroner’s Office

Special agents from Wisconsin DOJ’s DCI

Officials say the investigation is completed and reviewed for accuracy by the special agents from the DOJ’s DCI. The matter has been referred to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

Local 5 reached out to the District Attorney’s Office, but no information was provided. There were no details on if charges are expected to be filed.

This story will continue to be monitored, and updated as more information is released.