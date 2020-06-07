NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Shawano County Sheriff's Office and Armed Citizens Network of Wisconsin offer concealed carry class

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Armed Citizens Network of Wisconsin (ACNOW), is working with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to offer residents a concealed carry class on June 22.

The event is said to be a 5-hour long training session that meets the requirements of Wisconsin’s Concealed Carry License application process by covering four topics that include, the basics of handguns, how to shoot, carry, and store handguns, when to and not to use deadly force, and laws pertaining to carry.

According to the events Facebook page, the class will be located at the Shawano Lake Golf Course from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ACNOW stated that the tables and chairs during the class will be spaced appropriately, however, wearing masks and social distancing will not be required.

The organization shared, “We will be respecting your personal freedom in response to the current situation, so mask-wearing, social distancing, etc. will be allowed, but not required.”

ACNOW organizers stated that there will be a class limit, so residents should sign up soon to reserve their spots.

A pre-payment class fee is said to be required to guarantee a seat in the class.

To sign up or for more information on the event email ACNOW official, lisa@acnow.us.

