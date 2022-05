HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 21-year-old that died from a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Friday.

According to a release, Grant Delzer from Cecil was the driver that died due to the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Delzer was formerly from Janesville but was residing in Cecil before the accident.

No other details were released.