Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to receive 30 First Responder REACH BAGs

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office will receive 30 First Responder REACH BAGs as part of the REACH-A-Child program.

According to officials, contributions from AT&T Wisconsin and the Shawano Area Community Foundation made the bags possible. The REACH-A-Child program provides police, sheriffs, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books that are given to children at the scene of an accident.

The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis and allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears, according to officials.

Each REACH BAG contains 15 books and 15 drawstring backpacks that are given out to children, one book and backpack at a time. An additional 300 children’s books will be given to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office to refill REACH BAGs and to support community events hosted by the Sheriff’s Office.

