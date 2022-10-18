MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Detectives with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office are still wanting witnesses to come forward in regards to the bonfire incident, and even said there is ‘no intention of issuing citations’ for underage drinking.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the bonfire that injured multiple people. Authorities said that some people have come forward, but they know there are others who detectives still need to speak with.

The release talked about some possible wariness to come forward due to the evidence of underage drinking, but authorities said there is no intention of issuing citations for it.

We understand there may be some apprehension for some to meet with us based on the evidence of underage drinking, and although underage drinking is something law enforcement agencies take seriously, we can assure those who were there, that our detectives do not have intentions on issuing citations for this, as our main focus and concern is gathering the facts of this tragic event. Shawano County Sheriff’s Office

It was mentioned that authorities know between 30-40 individuals were at the fire. Multiple people are still hospitalized, some of which are in ‘critical’ condition.

Detectives will be at the Pulaski Police Department on October 19 to meet with witnesses and those who were there. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office asked for patience, as the investigation is still ongoing.

No additional information was provided.