BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.

The driver, identified as a 16-year-old boy from the Bowler area, was partially ejected but was not able to free himself from the vehicle. Authorities found him trapped, and determined that the crash actually happened the night before.

Authorities said the driver was not able to call 9-1-1, and the steep incline of the ditch prevented drivers from seeing the vehicle. The teenager was airlifted to a hospital due to his ‘significant’ injuries.

He reportedly was pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.