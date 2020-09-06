Shawano County traffic accident leaves one motorcyclist dead

LESSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – One motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle during a traffic accident in the Township of Lessor on Saturday.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 47 and Landstad Road after reports of a traffic accident.

After further investigation into the incident, deputies determined a man riding a motorcycle was headed southbound on Highway 47 when it struck a stopped vehicle on the southbound lane of traffic.

Officials say after striking the stopped vehicle the motorcyclist was thrown off from the motorcycle where he then landed in the northbound lane of traffic.

Deputies say another vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 47 then struck the man who was laying on the road.

Authorities report the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Latest Stories