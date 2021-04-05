Shawano Farmer’s Market set to open June 19

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The F.R.E.S.H. Project – Shawano Farmer’s Market will open for the summer 2021 season on June 19.

According to officials, the market will run every Saturday through Oct. 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Shawano’s Franklin Park. There will be extended hours until 1:00 p.m. on July 10 for Shawano Fest.

The open-air market is in its 14th year.

“We are so excited to have a full market this season! While we encourage social distancing and face masks, we encourage all vendors, including crafters and food vendors to join us this summer. We will also be hosting a 5K on Saturday, July 10 in conjunction with Shawano Fest,” says Barb Mendoza, The F.R.E.S.H. Project executive director.

Some of the products that will be sold at the market include:

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers

Landscaping plants

Maple syrup

Bread

Cheese

Fish

Meats

Those who attend the mark will be able to enjoy local musicians and kid-friendly events. Vendors who would like to join can visit Shawano Farmer’s Market’s website, and there are reportedly slots available for musicians who want to perform.

The F.R.E.S.H. Project – Shawano Farmer’s Market mission is to provide local farmers with alternative marketing opportunities, according to officials.