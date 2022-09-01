SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.

“We did this with the Shawano Police Department and Dr. Brian Grieves who donates the money,” states a post on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

All of this was done to try and promote safe driving and helped bring positive interactions with law enforcement.