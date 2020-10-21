Shawano Mayor discusses upcoming election and stepping down from office in Community Update

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Ed Whealon joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the upcoming November election and why he will be stepping down from office.

Mayor Whealon explained how polling locations in Shawano are ‘set to go’ for the upcoming election in November. They have largely been communicating with residents on recent changes through their social media accounts, which the mayor says has been going well.

However Mayor Whealon also mentioned that he will be stepping down from office. He said that he hopes the city has a special election but does not know what will happen in the future.

You can check out more Community Updates below!