Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Dept. announces weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

(WFRV) – The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department has created a COVID-19 clinic.

The clinic will be held weekly on Thursdays and Fridays for those that are eligible. All appointments must be made online through the health department website.

However, due to the weekly allocation of the COVID-19 vaccines, appointments are only available on a weekly basis. If there are no available appointments, they ask you to check again on Monday for the Thursday and Friday of that week.

There is also a COVID-19 hotline available to help those with scheduling or any questions. That number is 715-526-4818.

