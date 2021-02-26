Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Dept. announces weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(WFRV) – The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department has created a COVID-19 clinic.
The clinic will be held weekly on Thursdays and Fridays for those that are eligible. All appointments must be made online through the health department website.
However, due to the weekly allocation of the COVID-19 vaccines, appointments are only available on a weekly basis. If there are no available appointments, they ask you to check again on Monday for the Thursday and Friday of that week.
There is also a COVID-19 hotline available to help those with scheduling or any questions. That number is 715-526-4818.