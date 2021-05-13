Shawano moving forward with developments, connecting Downtown, Franklin Park

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The downtown area in the City of Shawano could be getting some additions after years of planning.

According to the City’s website, they are currently in the process of developing a downtown, open-air plaza to help show off their historic downtown but also continue economic development by connecting to both the Downtown and Franklin Park.

Under the guide of Shawano’s Redevelopment Authority (RDA), they will revitalize the downtown by purchasing older, vacant buildings. In 2018, the RDA completed a master plan concept for the plaza development, the following year the City was able to acquire two unsalvageable downtown buildings where the proposed plaza could sit.

With $1.5 million in state-allocated funds and a grant, Shawano was given the green light in early 2020 that they could begin engineering, construction and site preparations that include tearing down two downtown buildings, 214 and 216 Main Street. Thanks to the $1 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, no local tax dollars are being utilized for the project.

The City hopes to have the design and construction firm selected for the project in October with additional site preparations starting in the fall or early winter. A significant amount of site construction is set to begin spring of 2022. The project is set to be completed by October 2022.