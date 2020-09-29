Shawano officers commended for saving man from burning home

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Shawano Police officers are being credited for helping to save a man from a house fire on Monday.

According to authorities, Officers Scott Ruen and Heidi Cartwright were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the 900 block of E. Maurer Street. Officers were told there were people still inside the home.

When officers arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

Shawano Police say a 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were able to get out of the home. The woman told Officer Ruen that her husband, a 57-year-old man, was still inside the residence.

When Officers Ruen and Cartwright went to the front door and, as they entered the home, they found a man on the floor.

Officer Ruen was able to get to the unconscious man, arouse him, and help him out of the home. The man and his wife were then taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Police say the other man was not injured.

The Shawano Fire Department was able to rescue two dogs from the home as well.

Authorities say the cause of the fire appears to be from a burning candle.

“I commend the officers’ quick actions, which very likely saved a life. Their response to this critical incident is indicative of the quality of all our personnel,” says Chief Dan Mauel.

