Shawano Pathways schedules first bike ride for 2021

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano Pathways has scheduled their first bike ride for the 2021 season.

According to officials, the Wescott Bike Ride has been scheduled for Saturday, May 22, and will start at 10:00 a.m. The starting point is at Mielke Arts Center.

Riders can choose from three scenic routes ranging from seven, eight, or nineteen miles. Free ice cream will be provided at the County Park.

There following will be available:

  • Maps
  • Sag wagon
  • Bathrooms
  • Water
  • Off-road parking

Officails are asking those who particpate to wear a helmet and bright clothing.

The ride is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information visit Shawano Pathways’ website.

