Shawano Pathways wins AARP grant, creating G.R.A.C.E. trails in local parks

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A proposal by Shawano Pathways to create two new walking trails in Shawano County has been selected to receive an AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant.

According to a release, one trail will be located along the Mountain Bay Trail, just west of Sturgeon Park, and the second will be located at Alpine Shores Park.

Specifically, these areas will become G.R.A.C.E. (Grateful, Release, Acceptance, Challenge, and Embrace) Trails, which organizers say are trails meant to move people toward the life they were meant to live.

Have you taken the time lately to ask yourself…what is my truth?

Walking your own trail can be the way for you to go outside your comfort zone and find the answers you are truly searching for.

How can I find the best way to be right here, in the moment? #truth #accept #answers pic.twitter.com/CNsCe2sqrg — Anne Barry Jolles (@TheGraceTrail) February 22, 2020

Organizers say these grants are being awarded once a month throughout 2021 to projects across Wisconsin that are designed to improve communities and make them better places for everyone to live, work, and play as they age.

Judges selected the project for a $1,000 grant after reviewing dozens of proposals from all over the state.

Shawano Pathways says the funds will help the group create two separate meandering trails along with two small footbridges, two roofed kiosks, signage, and benches.

Matty Mathison, a long-time Shawano resident and high school teacher who serves on the Shawano Pathways board, submitted the grant application. She says she was thrilled to learn their project was selected.

“Our G.R.A.C.E. Trails are going to happen because of grants like AARP’s Small Dollar, Big Impact. I’m so grateful that the committee saw the lasting value of this endeavor,” says Mathison.

Mathison says Shawano Pathways was formed in 2011 with part of its mission being to improve biking and walking opportunities in Shawano County.

The group hosts several annual events and to date has developed three biking routes, four park-to-park loops in the City of Shawano, and two Born Learning Trails, multiple snowshoe trails, and user-activated lights at a busy intersection.

Organizers say the start of each Shawano Grace Trail will be a roofed kiosk with an explanation and map of that G.R.A.C.E. Trail. It will also include a list of sponsors, along with benches and plantings.

Along the trail will be five stations, each one emphasizing one letter of the words “grateful, release, acceptance, challenge, and embrace.” The Shawano Grace Trail 5 letters (G-R-A-C-E) which invite the following questions to explore while you walk:

G – What am I Grateful for?

R – What do I need to Release?

A – What do I need to Accept?

C – What is my next Challenge?

E – What can I Embrace as possible?

Walkers are encouraged to stop at a station, reach and think about the posed questions, and relate it to their own situation. There will be a bench and plantings at each station, which can be purchased as memorials.

A team of volunteers and park staff expect to finish the project by mid-summer.

For more information, contact Shawano Pathways here. For general information, click here.

Additional financial support is also forming at grassroots levels, as others in the community are beginning to learn about these trails and are choosing to become involved.

Pathways says a $150 donation from a local 7-year-old girl who wanted to contribute her own money toward a bench was the first of what the group hopes will be many local donations, creating similar connections of pride and ownership.

AARP Wisconsin’s launched its “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant program in 2020 and is now in its second year of helping proposed projects move forward in rural and urban parts of the state.

The grant program is open to some nonprofits and government entities. For more information on the program, click here.

Any questions or desire to install your own Grace Trail? Please reach out to Anne Barry Jolles at Anne@gracetrail.com.