SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano Police have arrested someone after responding to a possible robbery at a local Capitol Credit Union on Monday.

According to a release, the Shawano Police Department responded to a report of a hold-up alarm going off in the Capitol Credit Union around 2:50 p.m.

Officers say they saw someone leave the building and began “giving the subject verbal commands.” The release states the person did not respond to the officers’ words and began running away from the area.

After what officers said was a short pursuit, the individual resisted local police, which led to law enforcement using a taser to be able to get the person into custody. The department reports there were no injuries.

A bank bag with money was recovered from the person who ran from the police and officers say they believe that person is the only suspect and there is no further danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.