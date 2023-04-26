SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – With Summer just around the corner, the Shawano Police Department is reminding the local community of the rules when operating ATVs and UTVs, stating that the ability to ride off-road vehicles on streets is a privilege.

In a release from the Shawano Police Department, It says the reminder of the rules for using ATVs and UTVs comes after an increase in complaints indicating that a number of violations are occurring in Shawano.

The department says the rules are important to follow because they are in place for both the safety of the riders and the safety of the general community.

Ordinance 1990, which was first passed on April 14, 2021, and put into effect on April 23, 2021, states that cruising with off-road vehicles (running on the same roadway multiple times) is prohibited as well as exhaust modifications that create excessive noise.

Ordinance 1990 also says that off-road or all-terrain vehicles can be used on all city streets with the exception of East Green Bay Street from Main Street East to City Limits, North Main Street from Third Street to Green Bay Street, and South Main Street from Green Bay Street South to City Limits.

Officials urge the public to please read Ordinance 1990 in full and observe the map of ATV routes before using off-road vehicles on the city streets.

Once again the Shawano Police Department states that having the ability to ride off-road vehicles on city streets is a privilege.

The department warns not to be the person that wrecks that privilege for everyone and forces the city to change the ATV/UTV laws.