SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department gave back to the community on Wednesday after hosting a luncheon for families.

Diana Helmuth says her children have the utmost respect for police officers, especially those in the City of Shawano.

“They just see them as protectors and someone fun,” said Helmuth. “They’ve never had poor experiences with them, so I’d like to keep it that way.”

Officers served up macaroni and cheese alongside hot dogs to those attending the event. School Resource Officer Tyler Thornborrow says hosting the event allows him to spend quality time with students.

“As years go by, every year that we are able to connect with students, the better,” explained Thornborrow. “When you have this gap during the summertime, and there’s a long gap where you may or may not see [the students], it makes it harder to reconnect come September.”

Helmuth says she is grateful for those who serve.

“Thank you for being out there and protecting us,” she exclaimed. “Thank you for investing in the children and just showing a light when it’s sometimes dark.

The Shawano Police Department plans to host another luncheon next month, although the date has yet to be announced.