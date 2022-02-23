Shawano Police Officer involved in 39 vehicle crash, lends helping hand

(WFRV) – A Shawano Police Officer provided assistance during a nearly 40-vehicle crash even though his own vehicle was totaled and he had to escape his car through a window.

The Shawano Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Officer Jeff Buettner was part of a multi-vehicle crash in Marathon County. The crash was on Hwy 51 and involved an estimated 39 vehicles.

Officials say that Officer Buettner was lucky to walk away with minor injuries. With his squad car totaled, he was able to get out of the vehicle through a window.

Once he was out of his car he reportedly helped provide information to first responders at the scene. One driver said Buettner held her hand while she cried. He reassured her that help was on the way.

Photo courtesy of Shawano Police Department

Photo courtesy of Shawano Police Department

Photo courtesy of Shawano Police Department

In the Shawano Police Department’s post, they said that Officer Buettner’s actions signify that being a first responder is not a job, it is a calling.

The crash happened on Feb. 18, which was the day of the snow squall warning.