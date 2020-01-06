Shawano Police to receive new K9 thanks to Wisconsin rescue

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — Shawano Police will receive a new K9 by the end of the year thanks to a Wisconsin dog rescue.

Crossroads K9 Rescue, Inc, selected Shawano as the recipient of the Crossroads K-9s for Cops 2020 K-9, Thor.

Photos courtesy Sean Dumais.

The Crossroads K-9s for Cops program was formed in memory of fallen Everest Metro Police Detective, Jason Weiland. The program’s focus is to equip police departments across the state with one of the most vital resources a department can have – a K-9.

Sean Dumais, Director of Training at Crossroads K9 Rescue, says Thor will join Shawano Police in late October or early November. Until then Crossroads K9 will work with the dog and handler to prepare them.

The K-9 is provided to the department with little to no cost to the department or taxpayer. For more information on the Crossroads K-9 for Cops program, click here. For more on Crossroads K9 Rescue, click here.

Editor’s Note: This article uses both K9 and K-9 throughout. K9 is synonymous with a canine while K-9 is more frequently utilized when referencing a police canine.