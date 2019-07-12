Shawano Police warn of fake $20

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — Shawano Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for fake money.

Police say they responded to a rummage sale Friday for a report of someone passing fake money, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect reportedly gave two fake $20 bills to a child for payment.

“At first sight the bills seem authentic, however upon examinations of the bills they are marked replica in small print on the upper left and lower right. The bill also says ‘This is not legal it is to be used for motion pictures’ in very small print on the left,” says the Shawano Police Department.

According to police, the man suspected of using fake money is described as being in his 60s, wearing a blue swimsuit with flowers and a white T-shirt with a dragon on it.

Officials say if you are planning on having a rummage sale this weekend to keep an eye out for fake money.