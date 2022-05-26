SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – David Kaiser has become known as the principal that is living on the roof. The Saint James Lutheran School’s leader is doing it to raise money for a new playground and wasn’t getting off the roof until that goal was met.

Well, Kaiser finally came down from the roof after reaching the goal of $70,000. Donations from private donors, memorials, and Saint James had roughly $24,000 before the fundraiser even began. The church was also waiting for a $15,000 grant from Lutheran Church Extension Fund.

This meant the fundraiser needed to raise a minimum of $32,000 in order to place an order for construction with Lee Recreation, based in Wisconsin. Kaiser was able to do so and now the playground will have the swings and main play structure replaced. In addition, a few more preschool-friendly pieces of equipment will be installed.

The ‘Keep Kaiser on the Roof’ fundraiser spanned from New York, throughout the Midwest, and even hauled in a few donations from the West Coast.

The new playground is set to be installed in the future and Local 5 will bring you those details when it is complete.