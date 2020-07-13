NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Shawano School Board votes to ask member to resign due to 'racial and socially insensitive comments'

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano School Board voted to ask one of its members to resign after he allegedly made inappropriate comments on social media.

According to the school district, board member Mart Grams interacted with some social media content that made racial and socially insensitive comments regarding the death of George Floyd.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the Shawano School Board reports “Board members and school administration have received complaints regarding the contents of Board Member Mart Grams’ social media activity beginning on July 11.” The resolution goes on to say that members and administration received requires for the removal of Grams from the Board.

The resolution goes on to say that “the Shawano School District Board of Education does not believe it is appropriate and necessary for the Board to formally condemn and disavow conduct of any Board member when a board member behaves in a way that is unbecoming of the public position of an elected school board member and has a clear tendency or intent to bring disrepute upon the District, to reflect poorly upon the District, and to harm the educational mission of the District.”

The Shawano School Board says the activity from Grams is not a representation of the school district or board.

No additional information was immediately available.

