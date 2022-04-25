SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano School District Board is working on operational and capital referendums that could be on the ballot come Fall 2022.

In a work session, the board discussed a capital referendum ranging from $20 to $40 million. The first $20 million would be to maintain current facilities, the additional money from there would add to areas like the arts and athletics.

Michael Sleepers, the Shawano School District Board President said, “Twofold approach. One is for the longer-range maintenance for the facilities that we have and the second is to expand and upgrade specific programing areas.”

The operational budget could range from $1.75 to $2.25 million dollars. Sleeper said the district will face a $2 million dollar budget deficit in the 2024 school year if more money is not brought in or if spending is not cut.

Sleeper said the district could levy the $40 million dollar capital referendum and the operational referendum in 2024 without raising taxes because it would start as the current referendum funding previous building updates comes to an end.

“Both of the referenda that we’re talking about now could come online and we could keep our mill rate flat, or very very close or we could keep it the same as it is now,” said Sleeper.

Parents Local Five spoke to said they do not want to see buildings closed.

Kyle Lohmiller, a Shawano parent said, “I think that would be detrimental because if you’re closing a school that means you’re probably getting rid of faculty which is never really a good thing for anybody.”

The board left this work session giving themselves a week to look over the numbers in the proposals before they send a survey to the community to gather their opinions.