SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano School District, in collaboration with the police department, is investigating an incident where a student allegedly assaulted another student at the middle school.

The student was not seriously physically injured, according to school officials. The student reportedly went back to school on May 17.

The incident is reportedly under investigation in conjunction with the Shawano Police Department. The district says it is following established disciplinary procedures and are following up with all involved individuals.

Our highest priority is for the safety of all students and staff and keeping our schools a safe place to learn and work. We will take any perceived or real threat seriously. Shawano School District.

The district also advised parents, guardians and family to let their children know that they can safely report any suspicions they have or seek help from all adults at school.

No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.