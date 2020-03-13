Shawano schools to close until April 12 due to coronavirus concerns

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano School District will be closing through April 12 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.

According to Randi Anderson, District Administrator for the Shawano School District, school officials made the decision to allow those who travel during spring break to self-quarantine for 14 days as a preventative measure in case they are exposed to coronavirus.

According to a Friday, March 13, Facebook post by St. James Lutheran School in Shawano, the “Shawano School District has made the decision that as of 4:00 p.m. this afternoon, Shawano Public Schools will be closed through April 12th.”

“School District Leadership is working on a contingency plan for virtual learning if we need to extend the closure past April 13th. In anticipation of virtual learning, we are asking students to bring their device home with them and any instructional materials they would like to have access to. Parents of K-5 students will be contacted with additional information regarding the distribution of devices and learning materials. More details to follow as they become available. As you can imagine we have a lot of details to work through. We appreciate your patience as we work through this process. Please refer to the district website and email frequently for ongoing updates. We feel this is a necessary step to protect our families, students, staff and community. Please remember to take care of the physical and emotional health of your family.”

St. James Lutheran says they will cancel school, any extracurricular activities, and church singing through April 12 as well.

Church and school leadership are scheduled to meet Friday afternoon to discuss how an online learning plan may be implemented during this time.

