SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday.

A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family.

The district official also explained that Anderson expressed her unwavering support for all administration and staff and her belief in the work being done to support the children in the district.

The board has begun recruiting a successor to Anderson and will keep the community members informed as that situation progresses.