Shawano: Two arrested for possession of drugs, bail jumping

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — Shawano Police say an anonymous citizen helped officials continue their efforts against drugs in the area.

Chief Dan Mauel says the citizen flagged down an officer Saturday morning to report two people slumped over in a vehicle parked in a lot along Waukechon Street.

The person reportedly told the officer they suspected drug activity and were concerned for the people.

Two officers were able to find the vehicle quickly, according to Chief Mauel. They were then able to wake the individuals and get them out of the vehicle.

Officials say the occupants, a 39-year-old Keshena man and a 36-year-old Green Bay woman were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

The woman was also charged with possession of marijuana, says Chief Mauel.

“This is another example of a community member being aware and helping us to continue our efforts to get drugs out of our neighborhoods.”

