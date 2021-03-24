FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Shawano, Waupaca Community Foundation help with grants totaling $75k

(WFRV) – With the help of the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Rhoades Sanford awarded $75,000 in grants to Waupaca and Shawano organizations.

The Neenah-based Rhoades Sanford Foundation sought the help of the Community Foundation to help non-profits in the Waupaca and Shawano areas.

“We felt we were compelled to step back this year and dig deeper than we ever have,” says Director Tom Remley of Rhoades Sanford.

The grants awarded on behalf of the Rhoades Sanford Foundation were:

  • Shawano
    • $5,000 to Flo’ing with Kindness
    • $1,200 to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
    • $5,000 to Reaching Out About Suicide and Depression Inc.
    • $5,800 to Salvation Army of Shawano County
    • $4,000 to Tigerton Food Pantry
    • $4,000 to Trinity Family Conference of St. Vincent’s
  • Waupaca
    • $5,000 to CAP Services Inc.
    • $3,000 to Catalpa Health
    • $3,000 to Family Health la Clinica
    • $3,000 to Foundations for Living
    • $6,000 to Mission Hope House of Wisconsin
    • $2,000 to Sunny Day Preschool
    • $3,000 to Waupaca Area Food Pantry
    • $20,000 to Waupaca County Senior Nutrition Program
    • $5,000 to The Bread Basket

According to officials, this the second time the Rhoades Sanford Foundation has distributed grant money through the Community Foundation affiliates.

It added $20,000 to the Waupaca Foundation’s and $15,000 to the Shawano Foundation’s annual grantmaking in October 2020.

