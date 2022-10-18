GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street.

Neighbors told Local 5 News they are in shock over what happened. They say their normally quiet neighborhood has been turned upside down. Some of them said something changed recently causing the little girl to not be herself.

“All I saw coming up the street was police and an ambulance and I was like, ‘what’s going?'” said Annie Stewart. She’s a neighbor to the young girl, who she normally would have been babysitting.

“I saw them bring her out,” Stewart said. “She was just dangling. It was Skye. And I heard the mama’s boyfriend shot her.”

Stewart said something seemed off over the last several weeks.

“She cried at school, like blew-up cry. She didn’t want to go home,” said Stewart.

Other neighbors, who did not go on camera, tell Local 5 the area is pretty quiet. They say all the neighborhood kids end up playing together in the nearby apartment complexes.

“This little child, she didn’t cause us any harm,” a woman who only wanted to only go by Kelly said. “She was lovable. She touched a lot of people’s hearts around the block.”

Kelly lives next door and is also the one who called 911.

“(The mother) knocked on my door and asked me to call the ambulance and the police, but I didn’t hear gunshots or anything,” added Kelly.

For Stewart, what happened has left her frustrated.

“I’m sad, you know. It’s sad. Like why, if you’re going to, maybe panicking and you did something that bad and you’re sick in the mind, kill yourself,” Stewart said tearing up. “You don’t have to shoot that 5-year-old baby. She didn’t deserve that. She wanted to be Wonder Woman for Halloween.”

Stewart is now left explaining to her kids their friend is gone.

“My son don’t really understand, but my daughter, she’s not happy,” said Stewart. “That was her only friend. That was her first friend.”

Green Bay police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 920-448-3200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP. You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.