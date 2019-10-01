Sheboygan: 13-year-old arrested for bringing gun into school

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in Sheboygan Tuesday after he was found to have marijuana and an unloaded firearm in his backpack.

According to officials, police responded to Farnsworth Middle School around 9:30 a.m. after an administrator stated they noticed one of the students smelled like marijuana.

Upon arrival, officers say they took the boy into custody and while searching the boy, an unloaded firearm was found in his backpack.

During an interview, Sheboygan Police say the boy told them during an interview that he had no intentions of using the firearm at school or to harm anybody.

Officials say nobody has reported that the boy made any threats to harm anybody. Further investigation reportedly shows the boy had previously stolen the firearm from a friend’s home.

The boy is being referred for the charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, possession of a firearm in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, and burglary.