SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old from Sheboygan is in custody following an alleged armed robbery of a stolen vehicle that led to a short pursuit on Thursday.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of South Business Drive around 1:45 p.m. on March 23 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The reporting person stated a man had approached him, threatened him with a weapon, and took his vehicle which was parked in a parking lot.

Officers say that a short time later, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper noticed the stolen vehicle on the north side of Sheboygan. The vehicle then proceeded onto the interstate and the trooper attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle fled southbound and became disabled at Cty V at I-43, officers say.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man from Sheboygan, was taken into custody for the alleged armed robbery of the vehicle as well as an armed robbery that happened in December 2022 at the Family Dollar.

The 19-year-old was transported to the detention center pending formal charges from the District Attorney’s office.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, Kohler, and Wisconsin State Patrol are also investigating the traffic-related violations that happened during the incident on Thursday.

No additional details were provided.