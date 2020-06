SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The large American flag flying outside Acuity Insurance in Sheboygan has been replaced after the previous one was shred during overnight storms on Tuesday.

WFRV affiliate CBS 58 in Milwaukee says a viewer, Avdil Luma, captured a photo of the tattered flag.

The Sheboygan landmark along I-43 is the world’s largest free-flying flag, covering almost 10,000 square feet and weighing in at over 300 pounds.

Acuity says a replacement flag has since been put up.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5