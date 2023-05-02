SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight Sheboygan Fire Department units were called to put out a Sheboygan apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

In a release sent out by the Sheboygan Fire Department, Crews responded to reports of fire alarms sounding and smoke filling an apartment building on the 2300 block of Hillside Drive at 6:20 a.m.

After responding within four minutes, Officials say they arrived to an active fire that had started on the porch of a second-story apartment and spread to the apartment’s interior.

After forcing the apartment door and entering the residence, fire crews were able to extinguish the fire which had spread into the apartment’s walls.

Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department Courtesy of the Sheboygan Fire Department

Firefighters remained on the scene for just under an hour to check and maintain any hot spots.

Authorities determined that the cause of the fire was the “Careless use of smoking material” and the total estimated damage amounted to $15,000.

The Sheboygan Fire Department says this is a good time to remind the public that all smoking materials should be completely extinguished after use and should be thrown away in a proper container.